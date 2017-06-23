Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Military personnel are being offered discounts at Cheshire West and Chester Council museums and free park and ride travel to honour them as part of national Armed Forces Week.

Serving personnel including regulars, reservists, Cadet Force Adult Volunteers and veterans - together with their immediate families – are eligible to take advantage of the offers throughout the week, which runs from June 19-25 and includes Armed Forces Day on June 24.

The discounts include two for one entrance at Weaver Hall and Stretton Watermill Museums and 25% discount on admission to the Lion Salt Works.

Anyone fulfilling the above criteria will also be able to travel for free on Chester’s park and ride service during Armed Forces Week.

The Armed Forces Day flag will be flown throughout the week outside Council HQ and the Town Hall in Chester, Wyvern House in Winsford and Civic Way in Ellesmere Port.

Visitors to Chester will also have an opportunity to help celebrate the work of those who give up their spare time to serve their country during Reserves Day on June 21. The council has invited representatives of the Reserve Forces from across the borough to showcase what they do with displays in the city centre throughout the day.

Cllr Brian Jones, the council’s Armed Forces Champion, said: “Cheshire West and Chester Council recognises and admires the commitment and sacrifices that our Armed Forces make on our behalf.

“We are committed to supporting these special individuals and their families and Armed Forces Week offers a fantastic opportunity to celebrate their outstanding contribution to our country.

“I sincerely hope as many personnel as possible - past and present - take advantage of these special discounts at council-run museums and free park and ride travel and enjoy leisure time with their family and friends at a reduced cost.”

To qualify for the special offers, serving personnel will be asked to show their military identity card and all other eligible individuals will be asked to show their Defence Privilege Card.

Meanwhile, Brio Leisure is reminding all current members of the Armed Forces who are stationed, on secondment or visiting Cheshire that they are eligible for a complimentary off peak membership.

Immediate family members of current serving personnel, who live in the same household and are aged 17 and over, can also benefit from a discounted WorkFit membership.

Brio Leisure also provides ex-members of the military, along with those who are medically discharged, the opportunity to receive discounted or free membership (subject to terms and conditions).

Ex-members of the armed forces can benefit from Brio Leisure’s discounted WorkFit membership and this is available to those who have left the forces in the last five years.

Full information on both the armed forces and concessionary memberships can be found by visiting: www.brioleisure.org/memberships/concessionary

Further information about Cheshire West and Chester Council Museums can be found at: www.westcheshiremuseums.org.uk