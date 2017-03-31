Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The independent Local Government Boundary Commission for England is asking local people for their help to draw up a new pattern of council wards for Cheshire West and Chester Council.

The consultation is the first part of an electoral review which will re-draw ward boundaries across the council area.

The commission has also announced that it is minded to recommend that the council should have 69 councillors in the future: six fewer than the current arrangements.

The commission now needs information from people and groups across Cheshire West and Chester to help it to produce a new pattern of wards to accommodate 69 councillors.

In drawing up new boundaries, the commission aims to deliver electoral equality for voters in council elections so that each councillor represents roughly the same number of voters.

The review also aims to ensure that the new council wards reflect, as far as possible, the interests and identities of communities across Cheshire West and Chester.

Professor Colin Mellors, chair of the commission, said: “We are asking local people and organisations to help us draw up new wards for Cheshire West and Chester. As we develop the recommendations, we will take into account local community identities as well as ensuring electoral equality for voters.

“If you have a view about which communities or neighbourhoods should be part of the same council ward, then we want to hear from you. And if you think a road, river or railway makes for a strong boundary between communities in your part of Cheshire West and Chester, then this consultation is for you.

“Alternatively, if you’re simply interested in the way the council is run, just log on to our website to explore our interactive maps and have your say.

“Your views will make a difference.

“We will carefully consider all evidence that is provided during this phase of the review whoever it is from and whether it applies to the whole of Cheshire West and Chester or just a small part of the council area.

“Residents will then have a further chance to have their say after we publish our draft recommendations in September.”