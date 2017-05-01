Residents and organisations are being urged to share their views on public health services at a number of public drop-in sessions.
Cheshire West and Chester Council is looking for people’s views on the design of public health services going forward. The services included in the consultation are:
Healthy lifestyle advice and support
NHS health checks
Sexual health services - including pharmacy and GP services
Smoking cessation – including pharmacy and GP services
Substance misuse – including pharmacy services
Weight management.
A number of drop-in sessions have been organised for residents across the borough to share their views:
May 3 - Ellesmere Port Sports Village, Stanney Lane, Ellesmere Port - 4-6pm
May 4 - Memorial Court, Northwich, Chesterway, Northwich - 2-4pm
May 9 - Northgate Arena Chester, Victoria Road, Chester - 2-4pm
May 17 - Winsford Lifestyle Centre, The Drumber, Winsford - 4-6pm.
Director for commissioning people, Alistair Jeffs, said: “We want to provide a seamless service to clients, which focuses on prevention and ensures access to specialist clinical and support services when required. We’re looking to hear the views of as many people as possible to ensure we get it right.”
The consultation began on Friday, March 24 and closes on Sunday, June 25.
To find out more about the consultation or to share your views please visit www.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/PublicHealthYourViews. Hard copies can be obtained by emailing commissioningandcontracts@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk.
The new contract is planned to begin in February 2019.