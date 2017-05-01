Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents and organisations are being urged to share their views on public health services at a number of public drop-in sessions.

Cheshire West and Chester Council is looking for people’s views on the design of public health services going forward. The services included in the consultation are:

Healthy lifestyle advice and support

NHS health checks

Sexual health services - including pharmacy and GP services

Smoking cessation – including pharmacy and GP services

Substance misuse – including pharmacy services

Weight management.

A number of drop-in sessions have been organised for residents across the borough to share their views:

May 3 - Ellesmere Port Sports Village, Stanney Lane, Ellesmere Port - 4-6pm

May 4 - Memorial Court, Northwich, Chesterway, Northwich - 2-4pm

May 9 - Northgate Arena Chester, Victoria Road, Chester - 2-4pm

May 17 - Winsford Lifestyle Centre, The Drumber, Winsford - 4-6pm.

Director for commissioning people, Alistair Jeffs, said: “We want to provide a seamless service to clients, which focuses on prevention and ensures access to specialist clinical and support services when required. We’re looking to hear the views of as many people as possible to ensure we get it right.”

The consultation began on Friday, March 24 and closes on Sunday, June 25.

To find out more about the consultation or to share your views please visit www.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/PublicHealthYourViews. Hard copies can be obtained by emailing commissioningandcontracts@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk.

The new contract is planned to begin in February 2019.