Private landlords across West Cheshire are invited to sign up to a new Private Landlord Service provided by Cheshire West and Chester Council.

The Private Landlord Service provides a range of information and resources for landlords including the latest news about the private rented sector, a tenant finding service, tenancy support/sign up services, training and access to property improvement grants.

Cllr Angela Claydon, Cabinet member for housing, said: “As a council we recognise the importance the private rented sector plays in providing housing for the borough`s residents.

“The Private Landlord Service has been set up to assist landlords and is in response to a consultation exercise that was carried out last year that identified landlords wanted more advice and support from us.

“Landlords can choose from three service offers with each offer providing a range of services that are designed to assist both the landlord and their tenant. The Private Landlord Service aims to provide landlords with the advice and support they need to deliver a good housing management service.”

The council are keen to work with landlords who have vacant properties and who can provide housing for residents. In return, the council will provide landlords with advice and support, free advertising of any vacant properties via the council`s West Cheshire Homes website, a tenant finding service, access to the council’s Bond Guarantee Scheme as well as access to property improvement grants/loans.

The Private Landlord Service also provides help and support to tenants and/or prospective tenants including housing benefit advice and affordability checks so that the tenancy is successfully maintained.

For further details please contact the Private Landlord Service and ask for either Chris White or Julie Swift on 0300 123 2442 or you can email them at wch@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk