Busting some of the myths around contraception is being tackled in a new animated video from Cheshire West and Chester Council’s public health team.

The video shows there are more choices available than the pill or condoms and helps to identify the best type for each individual.

The video also hopes to increase the uptake of long acting reversible contraception among women under 25, while also being suitable for older age groups.

Many health professionals receive requests for the contraceptive pill while there may be more suitable alternatives.

There are also a large number of myths that have been uncovered about effectiveness, sizes and discomfort of the various alternatives.

Attitudes and myths have mostly come from talking to friends and relatives.

Some of the myths include:

IUS/IUD - can still become pregnant using it, it can fall out, hurts having it put in, snapping, can make you infertile and a belief that they are only for older people.

Implant – may cause weight gain, they hurt or cause bruises when being put in/taken out, can still become pregnant using it, getting acne/spots, the implant is large, they can snap while in the arm, can cause mood changes and can move around the body

Injection – can cause mood changes, they hurt more than other injections, can still become pregnant using it, bones go soft after long-term use, weight gain.

Cabinet member for communities and wellbeing Cllr Louise Gittins said: “The video highlights some of the myths about contraceptives; all of these myths can be discussed with your GP or at a sexual health clinic before choosing the best option.

“The video is supported by a booklet that is available from sexual health clinics, surgeries and selected pharmacies. Just remember it’s your choice and there will be a form of contraception that is suitable depending on each individual’s lifestyle.”

Further details are also available from the www.gosexualhealth.co.uk website that includes a section on contraception, explaining each option.