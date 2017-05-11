Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Neighbours and communities across Cheshire West and Chester will be standing up to loneliness next month as they host a weekend of free events and activities to bring together people from all walks of life in a celebration of everything they have in common.

On the weekend of June 17-18, communities across the borough will be taking part in The Great Get Together, a UK-wide celebration inspired by Jo Cox, the much-loved late MP and figurehead of the Jo Cox Commission on Loneliness.

As part of the wide range of community events, activities, picnics, barbecues and street parties being held across the borough, Brightlife is hosting a full day of free taster activities for the over-50s between 10am and 6pm on Saturday, June 17, in association with the new Storyhouse in Chester.

Activities on offer include gentle exercise, talks, Tai Chi, felting, crafts, games, digital tasters, films and photography.

(Photo: Staff)

For those who prefer to just relax, there’s also an opportunity to enjoy a chat with a friendly Brightlife Community Connector over a free hot drink in the Happy To Chat cafe.

Head of Brightlife, Chris McClelland, said: “The Great Get Together is about celebrating the things that we have in common – spending time in good company, having fun, learning new things – rather than dwelling on that which divides us.

“This type of meaningful social connection is important at any age, but especially as we get older. Making conversation and enjoying the company of friends helps keep our brains active, which is crucial for healthy ageing.

“Of course, regardless of age, people all enjoy different things, so here at Brightlife we wanted to put together a programme for The Great Get Together that had something for everyone.

“Along with our partners at Storyhouse Chester, we are offering a huge range of taster activities throughout the day and we are looking forward to helping many more over-50s to get involved in their local communities as a result.”