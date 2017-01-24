Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans to consult on the proposed recommission of a number of adult public services have been given the green light by the Cheshire West and Chester Council Cabinet.

The authority currently holds contracts with a number of different providers which, together, make up the adult public health service offer.

The services included in the consultation are:

Health checks

Healthy lifestyle advice and support

Sexual health

Smoking cessation – including pharmacy and GP services and prescribing costs

Substance misuse – including pharmacy services, prescribing costs and associated monitoring costs

Weight management.

Cabinet member for health and wellbeing, Cllr Louise Gittins, said: “The new contract will look to provide a seamless service to clients, with a focus on prevention and access to specialist clinical and support services as required.

“We have difficult decisions to make. By 2020, the grant received by the council for adult public health services is planned to have reduced by £2.6 million per annum from 2015.

“Combining all of the services under one contract will support financial savings in regards to back office functions and ensure that we can channel funds into a high-performing service based on successful outcomes.”

The proposals, which will now go out for consultation in March, will look for people’s views on the design of the service.