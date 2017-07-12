Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Scammers are calling homes in Cheshire trying to get money by claiming to be tax collectors.

The con artists say they are from Her Majesty’s Revenue & Customs (HMRC) to try to dupe victims out of their cash.

Cheshire Constabulary said they had three separate reports of bogus calls in Northwich over the past 24 hours.

Thankfully none of them fell for it.

Police are urging the public to be vigilant should anyone else get called up.

Chief Inspector Simon Meegan said: “In each of these cases the victims have been told that they must purchase hundreds of pounds worth of vouchers or face the prospect of being arrested; which has caused anxiety and concern for all of the victims.

“Thankfully in all three cases the victims did not fall for the scam and no money changed hands.

“I would like to remind local residents that HMRC would never call you and ask you to settle a balance over the phone using vouchers.”

On each occasion the person who picked up the phone was told they were being investigated by HMRC over unpaid tax.

The scammer added if they did not settle the balance within two hours they would be arrested.

According to the fraudster, the payment could only be settled using iTunes vouchers.

The victims were then advised to visit a high street supermarket or electronics store to purchase the vouchers and then call back the hoax caller to provide them with the serial numbers.

Officers in Northwich have been working with shops in the area to make sure potential vulnerable victims do not buy large amounts of vouchers.

Anyone who believes they have been contacted fraudulently or have been a victim of fraud should call Cheshire Police on 101 and Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.