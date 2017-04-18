Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A group of walkers from Cheshire completed a journey of 1,050 miles around Wales on foot to raise £15,000 for North West Cancer Research.

Bob Chadwick first left his home in Littleton on January 23, 2014 and over the course of two years he trekked across some of the most scenic and challenging terrain in Wales, as part of a mission to support local cancer research projects.

While 68-year-old Bob and his companions Nigel Griffths and Mark Leather walked every step – averaging 11 miles a day over a total of 90 walking days – he was joined for various parts of the journey by family, friends and members of his Clwb Bacpacio walking group.

The retired actuary mathematician was inspired to take on the challenge after hearing about the work North West Cancer Research supports from his friends involved in the charity’s management and fundraising teams.

Bob and a several of the walkers visited the University of Liverpool this week to meet some of the researchers who will benefit from their fundraising efforts.

They met Professor Judy Coulson, who is leading a revolutionary piece of research looking at the behaviour of cancer cells and the reasons why they divide, causing secondary cancers.

Dr Tobias Zech, a leading researcher, also explained how funds from North West Cancer Research have supported his research into how certain proteins promote breast cancer cell invasion in other body tissues causing metastasis.

Bob Chadwick said: “This was a challenge which had been beckoning me for quite some time now. I set out from my front door just under two years ago and started in an anti-clockwise direction.

“Since then I’ve been all over the Welsh coast line and its hilly land border. I think I have been up and down enough hills over the last two years to say I’ve climbed the equivalent of Mount Everest four times!

“It was great coming down to the research labs today to actually see first-hand where the money we have raised will be spent. Hearing how the research will help people now and the future, made every step we took worth it – but we know this is still only a small part of the cancer research journey.

“There is sadly, still some way to go in helping more researchers, like the ones we met today, in the fight against cancer, which is why every penny we raise is so important.”

Chairman North West Cancer Research Nigel Lanceley, said: “What a phenomenal commitment and effort from Bob and his fellow walkers. The money they have raised will enable us to pledge more funding for cancer research, and help our mission to save more lives from cancer as soon as possible.”