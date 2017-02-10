Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester and Ellesmere Port may see some snow tomorrow (Saturday, February 11) as temperatures drop across the region.

According to the Met Office there will be some clear spells initially this evening. However it will gradually turn cloudier through the night.

Wintry showers will become more frequent in the north west, leading to some accumulations over the hills.

It will be a cold night with a widespread frost and a minimum temperature of -3 °C.

Tomorrow will be ‘fairly cloudy with frequent showers falling as wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow’.

A brisk easterly wind will exacerbate the cold feel and there will be a maximum temperature of 5°C.