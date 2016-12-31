Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum-of-three suffering with terminal cancer described the emotional moment she watched Cheshire sporting superstar Beth Tweddle make her eight-year-old daughter’s dream come true.

Debbie Lanceley fought back tears as little Lauren danced with Olympian and three times world champion gymnast Beth from Bunbury.

The star gave up her time to visit the family at Rhyl and Prestatyn Gymnastics Club, of which Lauren has been a member since the age of three.

The surprise came after local charity Belief heard about Debbie’s plight and offered to help fund a family break. Club members had already organised a whip around, so instead Belief founder Steve Evans asked if there was anything Lauren wanted.

He said: “Lauren said she would like a dance routine made up for her by Beth Tweddle. We entered into an email conversation with Beth, who agreed to come and teach her a routine without hesitation.

“Beth was amazing with Lauren, she was a lovely, down to earth person. It was very emotional being able to help make memories for Lauren and her family and it was very touching watching her perform with Beth.

“We took photographs and created an album of the day along with a large canvas print of them all together.”

(Photo: Chris Evans)

Debbie was diagnosed with breast cancer last year and soon after had a mastectomy and her lymph nodes removed. After chemotherapy and radiotherapy, the 41-year-old from Prestatyn thought she was clear of the disease.

But it was during a family trip to Blackpool in September that Debbie started getting pains in her back. After a visit to A&E she was given the heartbreaking news she had abnormal tumours in her liver and spine.

She said: “Lauren knows everything that’s going on, she’s older than her years.

“We’ve had to sit down and tell her about the cancer twice now but we have a good support network around us and are concentrating on making memories.”

(Photo: Chris Evans)

Debbie, who also has two older sons, added: “We are so touched by everything people have done for us and are really excited to go to London in the New Year thanks to members of the gymnastics club.

“When Belief arranged for Lauren to dance with Beth Tweddle, it was a dream come true for her – I’m glad I saw that. It was a lovely memory to treasure.”

Belief have set up a Crowdfunding page to help support the Lanceley family and you can donated online here .

