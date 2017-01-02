Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A brother and sister found dead at the bottom of cliffs near Dover on New Year's Day were from the Cheshire area, police have confirmed.

The siblings, who were dressed in walking gear, were found dead near to another body.

Kent Police are investigating the grim discoveries, which were made near to Langdon cliffs.

The man and woman, thought to be siblings in their 60s from the Cheshire area, were dressed in dark wet weather clothing, police said.

Another man, in his 40s from Greater Manchester, was discovered nearby and his next of kin have been informed.

None of the deaths are being treated as suspicious and police believe they are not linked.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the siblings near to the cliffs between Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

The first man's body was found by Dover Lifeboat crew at 2.49pm yesterday (January 1).

Shortly after, the coast guard helicopter found the siblings' bodies less than two miles away.

A police spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing to confirm the identities of the three people found at the bottom of Langdon Cliffs, Dover, on Sunday, January 1.

"Kent Police was called to the location at 2.27pm and the body of a man was subsequently discovered at the bottom of the cliffs by the coastguard.

"During the search the coastguard also discovered the bodies of a second man and a woman.

"Officers are appealing for anyone who saw a man and woman in their 60s in dark-coloured wet weather clothing at the top of the cliffs in the period between Boxing Day and New Year's Day to contact Kent Police on 101 quoting reference number 01-0980."

Kent Police were unable to say precisely where in Cheshire the siblings were from.

Other emergency services, including police and paramedics, were also at the scene yesterday.