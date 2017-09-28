Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There will be a wet and windy start to the month of October for this region.

The Met Office has issued a ‘yellow’ rain warning which includes the North West of England and Cheshire itself, starting just after midnight in the early hours of Sunday, October 1.

And the yellow warning – which means severe weather is possible – runs through until 6pm on Monday, October 2.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Spells of heavy and persistent rain are expected over some areas of western and northern Britain accompanied by strong winds at times.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings and that some communities could become cut off by flooded roads.

“Where flooding occurs there is a slight chance of delays to train and bus services whilst spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. There is a small chance of fast flowing water or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

"In addition, strong winds may be an additional hazard at times with a slight chance of trees falling, power cuts and loss of other services to homes and businesses.”