Make the most of today's sunshine because the warm spring we've been enjoying so far is set to be short-lived.

Forecasters have warned that by the end of next week, temperatures will plummet in Cheshire and North Wales, thanks to a severe Arctic blast that will bring icy gales and wintry showers to the UK.

And they say we could even expect snow to hit the region, with the cold snap set to stick around for several days.

Despite a sunny Sunday, forecasters say Chester can expect the weather to turn tomorrow (Monday, April 24) with dark clouds dominating the sky for much of the morning and multiple rain showers expected in the afternoon.

Overnight, some parts of the UK will experience extreme cold, with thermometers dropping to -6C - even colder than Iceland, say forecasters.

It means the chances of a warm May Day bank holiday weekend could be slim.

Alex Deakin from The Met Office said: "The cold air is coming down from the Arctic across Iceland. Fast forward to Tuesday [April 25], and that colder air has pushed right across the UK."

"There is a suggestion some more wintry weather with snow on the hill could return for a time next week.

"Gardeners and farmers take note - there's a continued risk of night time frosts."