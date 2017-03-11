Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Last weekend Cheshire Search and Rescue team hosted a multi-agency training event for search and rescue response to aviation accidents.

This is a specifically tailored two-day course for Cheshire Search and Rescue to train members to identify hazards, manage risk and find and safeguard critical evidence following an aircraft accident. The course included theory sessions, lectures, group exercises and practical learning opportunities. It culminated in a real world exercise where the skills and knowledge from day one were put into practice in a search and rescue environment.

This is the first time a training event of this nature has been developed for volunteer search and rescue organisations. Cheshire SAR wanted to extend the opportunity to their neighbouring teams to aid closer working relationships and cooperation.

Representatives from Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue, Bolton Mountain Rescue, West Mercia Search and Rescue, Staffordshire Search and Rescue and Anglesey Search and Rescue were present, together with the forty plus members of Cheshire Search and Rescue.

Any Major Incident requires a Multi-Agency Response and cooperation is fundamental in the successful management of an incident. Further bolstering Cheshire SAR’s relationships with the Emergency Services and Manchester Airport, and joining the training were a number of observers from Cheshire Police, Cheshire Fire and Rescue, Greater Manchester Police (Airport), Manchester Airport Operations and Manchester Airport Fire and Rescue.

The training course is supported by Cranfield University’s world renowned Safety and Accident Investigation Centre and the UK Government, Department for Transport, Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB). Alan Parmenter, Manager, Accident Investigation at Cranfield University and Principal Inspector Richard Ross of the AAIB helped deliver the course, bringing the best of both academic and practical learning.

Cheshire Search and Rescue would like to thank both Alan and Richard for their time and expertise, Professor Graham Braithwaite, Head of Transport Systems, Cranfield University for his support, Cheshire Police for the use of their Tactical Training Centre and the Forestry Commission at Delamere Forest – without their support and efforts this would not have been possible.

Without the support of organisations like these, local business and the general public, volunteer search and rescue teams would not be able to provide the vital assistance they do, to the communities they are in.

Cheshire Search and Rescue is solely funded by donations and made up of volunteers.