Midnight hikes in the land of the midnight sun are on offer for a group of Cheshire Scouts.

A group of 26 Scouts, Explorer and Network Scouts from the Mersey Weaver Scout District are fundraising their way to the Arctic Circle.

Each has been selected to attend the world’s northernmost jamboree in Bodø, Norway.

The gathering, from July 1-8, is the opportunity of a lifetime for the contingent who will spend the second week of their trip with a Norwegian host family.

The group, made up of 12 to 18-year-olds from Runcorn, Widnes, Frodsham, Helsby, Norley, Ince and Elton, underwent a tough selection process to join the expedition.

This included a challenging selection day where they were assessed on team working capabilities, undertook personal skill tests, took part in group and individual presentations and were also interviewed individually.

The Scouts point out that a key aspect of the expedition is that participants must raise all of the funds themselves, challenged with a £35,000 target in just eight months.

Within days of learning they had been selected, the Scouts, Explorers and their families along with expedition leaders were fully immersed in fundraising for the trip.

Their relentless endeavours have included everything from bag packs, tombolas and running stalls at Christmas markets to undertaking sponsored zip wire challenges and cleaning cars.

With less than three months to go until the trip and with £11,000 left to raise, the coming weeks are crammed with further fundraising events.

They will see a group of Scouts swimming the distance of the English Channel, a family fun day, a sponsored climb of Snowdon and a ‘battle of the bands’ event.

The group is also seeking sponsorship and donations from both individuals and local businesses with several fantastic sponsorship opportunities available.

These include t-shirt and kit sponsorship both of which would prominently display the sponsor’s name and logo.

To discuss sponsorship opportunities people can call Michelle at the Scouts on 07856 177517 while donations and sponsorship of any of the activities can be made on line at https://nord2017.mwscouts.org/.

Situated at 67 degrees north above the Arctic Circle with beautiful mountain views Bodø is the capital of Norway’s Nordland county.

It is surrounded by some of the most pristine wilderness in the country including 17 nature reserves.

In the summer weeks the sun never sets providing a unique light, day and night.

As well as thousands of Scouts from across Norway and Scandinavia participants will be joining contingents from as far away as the Australia, the USA, the Netherlands and Hong Kong.

They will meet Scouts from other countries and learn about their cultures, make friends and take part in activities such as midnight hikes.

Expedition leader Oliver Chambers commented: “Our young people will be able to gain confidence through being moved out of their comfort zone, trying new foods and customs, learning some of the language and making lifelong friends from across the globe.”

The Scouts say the young people will have completed 10 month’s of self development and training offering valuable new competencies.