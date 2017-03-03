Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Following the success of last year’s event we are delighted to announce the launch of the third Cheshire Schools Awards in association with executive partner Excell Supply.

From now until Friday, March 24, you can enter your school, teacher, pupil, or even a project that your school has been involved in.

Whether you are a teacher, pupil or parent, this exciting and prestigious event is your chance to salute your school as we aim to find and celebrate the very best.

It’s completely free to enter, simply download an entry form from the website, select a category or more than one if it applies to your school, complete the entry form and return it to us by the deadline.

There are nine categories for you to enter, and you can enter more than one.

Inspirational Teacher of the Year - We are looking for a teacher who has shown constant dedication, kindness and understanding, inspiring young people every day. This award is for a teacher that goes the extra mile to give children the best opportunities in their education. This could be a teacher in any key stage school that inspire their students to learn and encourage them to pursue their goals, giving them skills and the enthusiasm they need to make a positive impact on their life. Tell us about your special teachers.

School Achievement Award - This award is for an outstanding school or class that goes above and beyond what is expected and strives to enhance the school’s curriculum. We want to hear about the initiatives and projects your school is involved in, maybe your school has introduced reading projects, encourages sporting activities, healthy living projects, tell us about what your school does to go that extra mile.

Best School Newspaper/Website Award - This award is open to all schools that have produced a newspaper or website in the 2016/17 academic year. To qualify, schools must produce a publication or website that contains relevant news for their audience. Tell us about the work your school has been involved in to enhance news within the school.

School Support Staff of the Year - This award is for any member of non-teaching school staff, who has played a vital role in the running of the school and the happiness and security of the children. It may be a teaching assistant, administrative staff, caretaker or any other member of support or administrative staff who make a real difference to individual children, classes or the whole school.

Active Community Award - This award is for a class, year group or whole school who play an active role in their local community. It may be raising money for a local charity, getting involved in the local church, planting and weeding an allotment or helping the elderly locally. The school may put on shows and concerts for members of their local community to attend and enjoy. Tell us about what your school has done to make a difference.

Primary School Headteacher of the Year - This award is for an outstanding primary school leader, whose guidance and leadership has helped create a dynamic learning environment, where the pupils are happy and encouraged to reach their full potential. Tell us about your outstanding headteacher and why they should be put forward for this award.

NCS Secondary School Headteacher of the Year - This award is for an outstanding secondary school leader, whose guidance and leadership has helped create a dynamic learning environment, where the pupils are happy and encouraged to reach their full potential. Tell us about your outstanding headteacher and why they should be put forward for this award.

Excell Supply Ltd Primary School of the Year - This will be awarded to the primary school that in the opinion of the judges has had an outstanding academic year. This may be improvements in attendance levels, parent engagement or examination results. You may have made or built upon partnership in the local or business community, achieved new green credentials, or achieved competition success. Whatever your achievements, tell us about them and achieve the recognition you deserve for your hard work.

Excell Supply Ltd Secondary School of the Year - This will be awarded to the secondary school that in the opinion of the judges has had an outstanding academic year. This may be improvements in attendance levels, parent engagement or examination results. You may have made or built upon partnership in the local or business community, achieved new green credentials, or achieved competition success. Whatever your achievements, tell us about them and achieve the recognition you deserve for your hard work.

Jon Everall, director of Excell Supply, said: “Excell Supply is delighted to be supporting the Cheshire Schools Awards for the third year.

“Schools are where our children begin their educational journey and set them on the right course for the rest of their school career.

“Excell Supply is proud to be a provider of teachers and support staff to local schools and colleges who are providing our children with the best possible education.

“We are looking forward to the announcement of the shortlists and the awards ceremony where the winners will be announced in June.”

HOW TO ENTER

If you think any of the categories apply to someone in your school, class or even your teacher, then enter!

All nominations received will be judged by our panel and the successful shortlist will be revealed in the Chester Chronicle in May.

All successful schools shortlisted will be invited to attend a free celebratory lunch and awards ceremony held at the Queen Hotel in Chester on Wednesday, June 28 when TV presenter Dianne Oxberry will once again be the host.

Download an interactive entry form at www.cheshireschoolsawards.co.uk .

Complete and return it by email to​ ​events@cheshireschoolsawards.co.uk.

You can also post an entry to Cheshire Schools Awards, Events Department, PO Box 48, Old Hall Street, Liverpool, L69 3EB.

If you have any questions please call the events team on: 01244 606 472. Twitter:@CheshireSchools

Deadline for entries is Friday, March 24.