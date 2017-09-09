Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Primary school pupils in the Cheshire area are invited to design banners for a competition associated with this year’s Road Safety Week campaign – Speed Down Save Lives.

For the ninth year running, promotional products, badges and school uniform specialist Recognition Express in Cheshire is joining forces with national road safety charity Brake to hold this popular competition.

Children aged four-11 are being asked to design a banner conveying a road safety message of their choice.

Winners will be presented with a large-scale printed banner featuring their design for display outside their school.

In addition, there’s a high-visibility drawstring bag for every pupil and the child behind the winning design will be given a special award.

Director of Recognition Express Cheshire Alan Stones says: “Anything we can do to remind drivers to take more care – especially around schools – is a good thing.

“We really enjoy looking at the entries and I am sure the ‘speed down’ theme will inspire even more excellent entries this year. We look forward to seeing the designs.”

Road Safety Week runs from November 20-26.

It is the UK’s biggest road safety event, involving thousands of schools, organisations and communities.

This year’s campaign focuses on the dangers of driving too fast.

Breaking the speed limit or travelling too fast for conditions was recorded by police at crash scenes as a contributory factor of 23% of fatal crashes in 2015 and shows that drivers with one speeding violation annually are twice as likely to crash as those with none.

The closing date for entries is Friday, October 13.

Competition details are available at reschools.co.uk/cheshire/roadsafetyweek or by contacting Alan by email at sales@re-cheshire.co.uk

There are lots of opportunities for companies and individuals to get involved in Road Safety Week.

Visit www.roadsafetyweek.org.uk for ideas and to order a free Road Safety Week pack.