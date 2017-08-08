Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire West and Chester Council’s Road Safety Team and Cheshire Constabulary have announced the winners of this year’s Junior Safety Officer awards.

Two pupils from The Arches Primary, Blacon, came in first place, with pupils from Mickle Trafford Primary and from Willow Wood Primary, Winsford receiving highly commended awards.

All the children have worked hard promoting road, community and personal safety messages both in their schools and to the wider community over the past year.

The Junior Safety Officer (JSO) scheme incorporates safety messages from the council’s Road Safety Team and Cheshire Constabulary, who work in partnership to deliver the project.

Every year two pupils are nominated to promote road, community and personal safety within their school. Their role entails reading out special safety messages during assemblies and organising competitions.

Each JSO kept special diaries to record how they raised awareness of safety in their individual schools over the past 12 months as a log of their work.

A special presentation, by road safety officer from Cheshire West and Chester Council Lue Ellis and also representatives from Cheshire Constabulary, was arranged to present the awards.

The council’s cabinet member for environment Cllr Karen Shore said: “All primary schools across the Cheshire West and Chester Council area are invited to nominate children in Year 6 to take part in the Junior Safety Officers scheme. Not only to help spread safety messages in their schools, but also to parents, grandparents and carers in their local communities.

“The council’s road safety team and Cheshire Constabulary work closely with the children so that everyone knows how to keep themselves safer. I’d like to congratulate all the winners on their success and thank them for all their hard work during their busy year in office.”