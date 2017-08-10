Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Seventy children from four high schools - Winsford Academy, Sandymoor, Whitby High in Ellesmere Port and St Margaret’s Liverpool - gathered at the University of Chester’s Thornton Science Park to become rocket scientists for the day.

The university’s Faculty of Science and Engineering teamed up with Starchaser Industries to provide the one-day science workshop for the children in years eight and nine.

The children travelled to Thornton Science Park to design, build and launch their own model rocket, powered by real rocket fuel.

A series of spectacular experiments demonstrated how forces and basic physical laws apply to the challenge of space flight, as well as the importance of chemistry for rocket propellants.

Skybolt, a flight test rocket for Starchaser, was also on campus to provide the children with a close-up view of a real flight experience.

Starchaser’s Rocket Propulsion Lab also provided interactive demonstrations, videos and activities to show the company’s development of rocket engines.

This all helped students to understand the complexities and challenges of reaching space.

HE STEM co-ordinator at the University of Chester, Angela Lupton, said: “Students always enjoy the day’s activities. They get to put some of the science and engineering that they learn in school into practice by designing and building their own rocket. When the students launched their rockets, they all worked and went to an incredible height!”