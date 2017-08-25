Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Constabulary and Get Safe Online have launched a new safe social media campaign designed to help you use your social media accounts more safely.

The campaign includes a short guide with simple safety tips on how you can protect yourself from accidentally disclosing private information to cyber criminals, what is and isn’t appropriate to post online, right through to age limits for kids on popular sites.

The launch deliberately coincides with summer holiday season, a time when many of us are sharing our experiences and pictures on social media accounts. In doing so, we often inadvertently reveal the location of our children, and also that our homes are empty while we are away.

Detective Sergeant Brian Faint, of the force’s Economic Crime Unit, said: “It is really imperative that you stay safe online when using your social media accounts to protect you, your family and your personal property.

“Criminals thrive on obtaining your personal information from these accounts to commit fraud, cyber and cyber enabled crime.

“Without your information they cannot commit this crime, therefore I urge you to think before you post any social media messages and ask yourself who will access this information.”

Chief executive of Get Safe Online Tony Neate said: “Social media is one of the best ways to keep in touch with friends and family and share photos and videos. As peak summer holiday season kicks in, who doesn’t like to show off when they’re lying on the beach on a Monday morning instead of heading into the office? There’s no reason why you shouldn’t be able to do all of those things on your social media accounts as long as you don’t put yourself or private information at risk.

“If your social media accounts are open for anyone to see and you post that you’re heading off to Greece for a week, you’re effectively putting an advert out online letting people know your home is going to be empty for a week too. However, social media has become the tool of choice for most burglars. But our tips aren’t designed to frighten you or put you off using social media … just how to have a safe and enjoyable online experience.”

Cheshire police and Get Safe Online’s Safe Social Media Tips: