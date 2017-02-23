Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Police were called out more than 500 times as Storm Doris battered the county.

The constabulary received an 'unprecedented' number of calls on Thursday (February 23).

Emergency services believe the worst of it is now over by 4pm.

Extreme wet and windy conditions played havoc on the roads with drivers previously advised to stay at home if possible.

Chief Inspector Sarah Edgar said: "Although the worst of the weather has now passed, Storm Doris is continuing to cause disruption across the county.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely and we are working with partner agencies to respond to incidents as they occur.

"As darkness begins to fall I would like to advise motorists travelling on the county’s roads to take extra care.

"While all efforts are being made to clear the roads as soon as possible, a large number of trees have come down as a result of the storm and there is still a significant amount debris on the roads. It is anticipated that further trees will fall due to being weakened during the storm."

Fallen trees had blocked roads including the A56 and Manley Lane in Frodsham.

One of the callouts included the aptly named Woodfall Lane in Little Neston.

Closures on the M56 and M6 Weaver and Thelwall Viaducts respectively have now been lifted.

The A56 in Mickle Trafford and A54 in Delamere are still shut.

