Police puppy Bolt has passed his training and is helping Cheshire Constabulary to fight crime.

The adorable German shepherd joined the team as a general purpose police dog in 2015 aged just eight weeks.

He became the force’s first ever furry social media star when hundreds responded to a request on Facebook and Twitter for ideas for the pup’s name.

“The public chose Bolt and the feisty general purpose police dog has been living up to his name ever since,” a police spokesperson said.

Police Constable Kate Hinds from the Cheshire Police Dog Unit has been partnered with Bolt since he passed his police puppy training in January.

He undertook a 13-week training course to equip him with the skills needed which will be regularly refreshed with training exercises that replicate real-life situations.

PC Hinds said: “It’s really important that Bolt and I have a good working relationship built on trust. When we’re out there on duty, he’s got my back and I’ve got his.

“We’re a team and it’s vital he understands what I want him to do, and being such a feisty one, actually does what I want him to do.

“That’s why the training and the matching up of the handler and the dog is so important.”

Bolt’s main jobs are searching for criminals and missing people, and providing a reassuring presence at public events such as football matches.

PC Hinds said: “It’s a real challenge but an absolute honour to be working alongside these animals - they are so intelligent and hard working.

“It’s wonderful to see that these animals are so eagerly helping us to keep people safe and bring offenders to justice.”