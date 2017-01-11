Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People voted in their thousands online to select the name of Cheshire Police’s new crime fighting puppy.

This afternoon (January 11), the voting officially closed and the results were collated.

The adorable German shepherd pooch will be called Axel, with the name pulling in 1,695 votes making it the clear winner.

A total of 1,359 people voted for Saxon and 979 went for Rebel.

Sgt Andy Burrage explained that the name needed to be as big as Axel’s presence as a general purpose police dog.

“This is a fitting name for a dog who will be doing everything from catching criminals to searching for missing vulnerable people,” he said.

"Thank you for taking the time to take part in naming our budding crime fighter.”

The three names were chosen from hundreds of suggestions that the public put forward on the force’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram social media pages.

Writing on Facebook, Lynn Holmes said Axel is the best choice ‘because he has the face of a rose petal’.

Laura Jameson added: “Today is the anniversary of David Bowie’s death. One of my favourite songs is Rebel Rebel. I think you know how I’m voting here!”

Meanwhile Dale Bebb said: “Saxon is so British! My dog’s called Saxon too. You gotta go for that.”

Among the other popular suggestions were Doggy McDogface, Bowie, Doris, Fitz, Tank, Magic and Sergeant.