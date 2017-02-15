Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former Chester CCTV operator who became obsessed with a young woman who worked in Greggs bombarded her with more than 50 letters.

Chloe Davies, 21, chatted with David Challinor at an animal rescue charity shop in Wrexham after he struck up a conversation with her.

He then began to regularly send her unwanted gifts at the Greggs shop where she worked in the town, subjecting her to a nightmare ordeal that lasted up to 18 months.

During that time Challinor, 47, sometimes turned up at the shop, and attempts by both the manager of the store and Miss Davies' boyfriend to deter him failed to have any effect.

Harassment campaign

Some of the items and letters he sent her included disturbing sexual content, and when Miss Davies confronted him and demanded he stop, it reignited a hate campaign Challinor waged against Cheshire police officer Stuart Needham.

He had previously been harassing Mr Needham, having been banned from going to Blacon police station in 2011 after threatening to kill the officer.

Wrexham magistrates court heard today that Challinor, of Saxon Road in Gwersyllt, sent abusive messages to the karate school where Mr Needham was a member.

On Friday last week, Challinor again turned up at Greggs on Regent Street, in Wrexham, when Miss Davies was working and became abusive and stole food and drink.

When officers arrested Challinor at his home, they found the house covered in posters of officer Needham with abusive messages scrawled across them.

Challinor pleaded guilty to harassing Ms Davies from August 2015 to January 12, 2017, by sending her more than 50 letters; sending offensive electronic messages to Cheshire Police and CWaC about Mr Needham on January 1 this year; and another offensive message to the CSKA Karate website on November 24 last year.

He had also pleaded guilty to harassing Miss Davies between January 30 and February 10 this year by sending her three letters and turning up at Greggs where she was working; and stealing three sandwiches and a drink worth £10.80 from the food shop on February 10.

Fear and anxiety

Prosecuting Rhian Jackson said both Miss Davies and Mr Needham had suffered fear because of Challinor’s actions.

“She felt distressed, didn’t want to start her shift early, walk by herself and felt anxious,” said Ms Jackson.

“When working he (Mr Needham) was mindful he could be in Chester city and was in constant fear of being attacked,” she added.

During an outburst in the court today Challinor said: “I apologise to Miss Davies. I am totally ashamed.”

District Judge Gwyn Jones requested a pre-sentence report and bailed Challinor with conditions to appear before the court on March 1.