Cheshire Police have confirmed that one of their female officers died in the terror attack at Manchester Arena.

It had been rumoured that a serving officer was among the 22 victims killed in the blast as Greater Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins updated reporters on the investigation earlier today, but the tragic news has now been officially confirmed by Cheshire Constabulary.

The officer was off duty and it has been reported by the BBC that she was at the Ariana Grande concert with her husband and two children, who were all injured.

Her husband is said to be in a critical condition.

No other information has been released but today a flag was flying at half mast at the Police Federation HQ in Surrey.

Steve White, chair of the Police Federation, tweeted a picture and wrote: "Flags at half mast PFEW HQ yet again. This is becoming all too frequent."

The statement from Cheshire Police said: "We are now in a position to confirm that sadly one of our female officers tragically died while off-duty at the Manchester Arena on Monday 22 May.

"Unfortunately, we are not able to release any further details at the stage."