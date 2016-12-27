Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Police have thanked the public after nearly 20 suspects and offenders were traced during a Christmas campaign.

The ‘All We Want For Christmas’ campaign also enlisted Santa Claus to help track down the force's 'most wanted'.

Videos and appeals were posted with the hope people could come forward with information which would help officers find them.

As a result, 19 people were arrested in connection with offences including theft, shoplifting, assault and harassment, as well as for failing to comply with court orders.

Detective Superintendent Jon Betts, said: “This element of the constabulary’s Christmas campaign has really caught the imagination of the public, and it is largely thanks to them that it has proved to be so successful.

“Those who have been traced would quite happily have carried on living their lives and celebrated Christmas while evading the justice. It demonstrates the power of social media and the positive effect that everyone can have when we all pull together to help keep our communities safe.”

A number of humorous videos and images have been released on the constabulary’s social media channels, accompanied by important safety messages.

If you have any information regarding someone you know is wanted by police please call Cheshire Constabulary on 101.

Information can also be left anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555111.