Many of you will have woken up on Christmas morning with the latest cutting-edge technology waiting for you under the tree.

While the most state-of-the-art smart phone might have been all you wanted for Christmas, all Cheshire police want this year is for you to stay safe online.

Recent figures have shown a rise in the number of online crimes across Cheshire and the UK. According to Get Safe Online, the UK saw a 22% increase in online crime in 2015.

Detective Sergeant Brian Faint said: “Online crime can have a devastating impact on those who fall victim to online fraudsters. People often take extra care when it comes to their belongings and valuables, but fail to think about their online security.

“Anyone can fall victim to online crime and we want to remind you to remain security conscious and do everything you can to reduce the risk of being targeted by those intent on causing misery in our communities.

“The latest figures released by Get Safe Online show the scale and impact that online crime is having on individuals and businesses across Cheshire.

“As people continue to be affected by online crime, this Christmas we want to provide important safety advice to the public of Cheshire so they can tackle any issues as they arise.”

Cheshire police and crime commissioner David Keane said: “Officers will be working hard over the festive period helping to keep you safe online. While Christmas should be a period for festive cheer, it can bring misery to those who fall victim of online crime.

“By taking some simple precautions you can help to prevent yourself from becoming a victim of online crime and I encourage everyone to read and listen to the advice from the Constabulary this Christmas.”

There are some simple steps that can be taken to make sure that online fraudsters do not get everything on their wish-list this Christmas.

Experts at Get Safe Online encourage everyone to start making every day safer by following a few simple steps:

• Review the passwords you use on your online accounts. Make sure they’re strong enough and that you’re not using the same ones for more than one account. Consider how you’re going to remember them all – such as using an online password safe.

• Check your social media privacy settings. Make sure your information and updates are seen only by those you trust.

• Update your operating system and software programs/apps on your computer, mobile phone and tablet if you’ve been prompted to do so. It takes only a few minutes, and with your mobile devices, you can even do it while you’re asleep.

• Back up your information – using the cloud is a great way to save all your documents, photos, music, emails and other irreplaceable files.

• Check that your internet security software and apps are up to date and switched on.

• If you have children, think about whether you’re doing enough to help ensure they’re staying safe online.

• If you’ve lost money report it to Action Fraud, the UK’s national fraud reporting centre, by calling 0300 123 20 40 or by visiting www.actionfraud.police.uk. If you are a victim of online abuse or harassment, you should report it to your local police force.

• Take a few minutes to read the expert, easy-to-follow, free advice on all of these and considerably more subjects at www.getsafeonline.org.