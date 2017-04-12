Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Police are appealing for information following an early hours arson attack that caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to a boat.

A suspect used an accelerant to set fire to a 27ft-long fibreglass vessel moored to a jetty on the banks of the River Weaver, at the rear of a property in Warrington Road, Acton Bridge, near Northwich .

The unknown offender accessed the rear garden between 2.20am and 3.05am on Saturday, April 8. Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service spent about an hour and a half at the scene where firefighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.

Investigating officer DC Duncan Antrobus said “This incident has caused thousands of pounds worth of damage, not only to the boat which has been totally destroyed, but also to the jetty on which the boat was moored.

“We are currently following numerous enquiries in relation to the incident, including speaking to local residents and forensic enquiries. Information we have received so far suggests that the offenders may have travelled to the scene in a small dark vehicle.

“We also believe that the offender may have suffered burns to their hands or face as a result of the incident, due to the speed at which the fire ignited.

“The victims in this case are a couple in their 70s and understandably they have been left extremely shocked by what has happened. I urge anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact the team here at Northwich on 101.”

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire police on 101, quoting incident number 140 of April 8, 2017. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.