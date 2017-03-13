Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Cheshire Constabulary employee has won a regional award for her ‘wonderful’ work championing equality and diversity.

Kat Stock, positive action HR advisor, has been named North West Stonewall Role Model of the Year 2017.

She collected her certificate at the North West Stonewall Awards ceremony in Manchester on Thursday (March 9).

The awards celebrate diversity in the workplace and recognise those who have promoted equality and diversity.

Kat was heavily involved in the work which led to the constabulary being named as one of the best employers for lesbian, gay, bi and trans staff.

The force was ranked 16th out of 439 in Stonewall’s Workplace Equality Index (WEI) Top 100 Employers for 2017 in January.

Kat said she was ‘shocked and delighted’ to receive the award and pleased that the force is being recognised for its work in promoting equality.

“From a very young age I have always been passionate about diversity and inclusion in its broadest sense having been discriminated against for being myself,” she said.

“While working for Cheshire police as the LGBT network chair I have been afforded the opportunity to not only be my authentic self at work but to work alongside the organisation to drive forward and embed the ideals of fairness and inclusively.

“I wouldn’t consider myself to be a role model, I am simply fortunate enough to be in a position to influence change on behalf of people who identify as being LGBT both within Cheshire police and the community we serve.”

Kat’s achievement has also been recognised by her colleagues at the force.

David Bryan, head of legal services and LGBT champion for Cheshire Constabulary, said: “Kat is a wonderful ambassador for diversity and the constabulary.

“She consistently works above and beyond her job role on LGBT and other diversity issues and I can think of nobody more deserving of the role model award.”