A champion for LGBT rights at Cheshire Constabulary has been nominated for a prestigious national award.

The British LGBT Awards 2017 celebrate the UK’s most loved lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender personalities, innovators and companies.

Head of legal services David Bryan is on the 10 person short list in the Corporate Straight Ally of the Year category.

Cheshire Constabulary Deputy Chief Constable Janette McCormick said David is well deserving of this nomination.

“He has led on much of the work we have done to ensure we are an inclusive employer for LGBT staff so they know they are supported and can serve all communities.

“He has championed and supported LGBT staff and issues and should be rightly proud of the nomination.”

David, a committed supporter of LGBT equality, has been a senior leader in the police service for four years.

Up until 2013 he specialised in social care, education and criminal justice in local authorities and probation trusts in Yorkshire and the North West.

He was senior champion for West Yorkshire Probation Trust and then Cheshire Police, which both hit the Stonewall Top 100 Employers under his watch.

David said: “Taking on the role of the LGBT champion upon joining Cheshire is something I am extremely passionate about.

“I am fortunate to be able to influence change within the organisation not simply around LGBT inclusion but on the subject of all diversity both for staff and service users.”

Winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on May 12.

For more details about the awards and nominations click here.