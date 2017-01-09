Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Police ’s newest furry recruit needs a name.

Suggestions have been flooding in on social media and thousands have put forward a range of inspiring names for the crime fighting canine.

This has now been whittled down to three and police want your assistance in making the final decision.

Sgt Andy Burrage said: “We now need your help in choosing the name that best suits him. He will grow up quickly and needs a name as big as his presence as a general purpose police dog. He will be doing everything from catching criminals to searching for missing vulnerable people. So it’s over to you to vote either on Facebook or Twitter , or comment on Instagram, for your favourite name.”

Vote for your favourite with one of the following Facebook reactions: ‘Like’ to vote for Axel, ‘love’ to vote for Rebel or ‘Haha’ to vote for Saxon.

On Twitter you can take part in a poll, or comment on the force's Instagram account.

Voting will close at midday on Wednesday, January 11 and votes cast after this time will not be counted.

The result will be announced later this week so keep an eye out on Cheshire Police social media accounts for an update.