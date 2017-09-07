Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives investigating a series of burglaries at an industrial site on the outskirts of Northwich have charged a man.

In August police released CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to concerning nine separate burglaries at a disused part of the TATA chemical plant in Winnington.

On each occasion a large amount of copper cables worth thousands of pounds was stolen from a disused building within the site.

As a result of information received from members of the public, officers have now charged a 27-year-old man.

Bruce Lee Knowles was arrested yesterday (Wednesday, September 6) at an address on Dall Street, Burnley.

Knowles has subsequently been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to commit theft and production of class B drugs (cannabis). He was remanded in police custody and was due to appear at West Chester Magistrates’ later today (Thursday, September 7).

Enquiries are currently ongoing to trace two other men wanted for questioning in relation to the incidents.

Tata Chemicals Europe closed its soda ash and calcium chloride factory in 2014 but retained its sodium bicarbonate factory in Winnington.