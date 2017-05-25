Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Chief Constable Simon Byrne has issued a heartfelt tribute to an off-duty detective from Ellesmere Port who perished in the Manchester bomb.

Elaine McIver, 43, who grew up in the town, had been at the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester arena with her partner Paul.

Paul was also injured in the blast which killed 22 people and caused dozens of casualties.

Chief Constable Mr Byrne said: “It is with a heavy heart that I have to speak about the loss of a serving officer of ours in the Manchester Arena terrorist incident and all our thoughts are with her family at this time.

“Detective Constable Elaine McIver, 43, joined the constabulary as a special 20 years ago and became a regular officer in September 1998.

“Elaine worked in Ellesmere Port, Warrington and in the Economic Crime Unit at headquarters in Winsford before moving to the regional organised crime unit TITAN in 2013.

“Friends who knew her well have described her as big hearted, bubbly and a positive person. We are supporting her family at this very difficult time, and will be providing support for friends and colleagues from the constabulary as we come to terms with the loss of an officer in such tragic and heart-rending circumstances. We will not let evil win.”

Cheshire police & crime commissioner David Keane commented: “Our thoughts are with Elaine’s family, friends and colleagues. I know this is an extremely difficult time and that great sadness has been felt across the constabulary and the wider community - from colleagues and friends in Cheshire to her current team at TITAN.

“We will be doing everything we can to support Elaine’s family and our officers and staff. It is at moments like this that we must remain unified and strong.”

Mark Furnace wrote on the Pride in the Port Facebook page: “ I have only just heard about this, and I am so shocked. Elaine was my next door neighbour when we were young. Went on family camping trips together. My thoughts and prayers are with her family, as I know how devastated they will be.”

Jillian Everitt commented: “She was a lovely person, worked with her years ago at Capenhurst. My thoughts are with you. x”