Knife-wielding robbers attempted to carry out a robbery at a service station sparking a witness appeal from police.

Two men are believed to have walked into the Northwich Road store in Weaverham, near Northwich, about 11.40pm on Thursday, December 5, shortly before closing time.

They threatened an employee behind the counter while brandishing a large knife.

However, the panic alarm was activated leading both men to run out of the store empty-handed in the direction of Church Road.

One of the men is described as being white, of a slim build and around 5ft 10 in height. He was wearing a dark black woollen beanie hat, a scarf covering his face, a black jacket, black trainers with grey patches and black gloves.

The second man is described as being of a slim build, around 5ft 10 in height and wearing a dark jacket with the hood pulled up to cover his face, dark bottoms and black gloves.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 953, of January 5, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.