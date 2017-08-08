Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted early hours break-in at Peckforton.

Burglars unsuccessfully tried to gain entry to the property about 12.30am on Tuesday, August 8, causing damage to the door. They then fled empty handed.

PC Nick Jackson said: “Prior to this, on 3 August a man was seen knocking at the door of the property. While at the door he stood whistling. When it wasn’t answered he walked off. The man seemed out of place in the village. I would appeal to anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area over the past week or so to contact police.

“I’d also ask anyone who sees suspicious activity in the area to contact police on 101 as it is happening.”

The man seen knocking at the door is described as white, 35 to 45 years-old, about 5ft 5in tall and of slim build. He had very close cut shaven hair which was mousy colour and was wearing dark coloured clothing. He was carrying a large black holdall slung over his shoulder.

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 42 of August 8, 2017. Alternatively, details can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.