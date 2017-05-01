Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Constabulary is cracking down on knife crime as part of its StreetSafe initiative.

Officers will be out and about targeting individuals wanted for violence and carrying weapons – as well as those who believe carrying knives is acceptable – as part of the county-wide campaign.

Action will be taken against anyone found in possession of a knife and any information gathered from the public will be assessed and acted upon.

The force’s StreetSafe initiative tackles issues linked to public space violence, anti-social behaviour and the night-time economy.

The activity coincides with a national knife crime operation, which started on May 1, aimed at educating people about the laws surrounding buying and carrying knives.

At a local level, officers will not just be enforcing the law but also educating the public about the possible dangers involved in carrying knives, and the consequences of this.

Local Policing Superintendent Peter Crowcroft said: “The damage caused by knives, not just to the victim and their families but also to the wider community, can be devastating.

“Carrying a knife is a crime which brings that added risk that a minor issue can escalate into something much more serious.

“The laws are quite simple. It is illegal to carry a knife in a public place without good reason, if you break that law you could face up to four years in prison and an unlimited fine.

“It is also illegal to sell knives, including kitchen knives and even cutlery, to anyone under the age of 18. That is why I’m keen to remind retailers who sell knives to enforce the Challenge 25 policy, as breaking this law can result in an unlimited fine or up to 6 months in prison.

“This is not just a week-long operation but part of what we do every day. We take all crimes involving knives - or any type of weapon - extremely seriously and I want to reassure the people of Cheshire that we are doing all we can to tackle the issue. It’s not just about enforcement – it’s also about education.”

Police and Crime Commissioner for Cheshire David Keane added: “The public of Cheshire want to feel safe in their communities and it is pleasing to see the commitment the Constabulary is giving to tackling knife crime in Cheshire.

“I would like to assure the people of Cheshire that this type of action will continue, as the Constabulary works hard to make our communities safer.”

Anyone with any information about knife crime in Cheshire is urged to call 101. Information can also be left anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.