Wheelchair basketball players are set to run a fundraiser at the Ellesmere Port Sports Village on Sunday (September 24) for a cancer support centre.

The tournament is in aid of Maggie’s Merseyside at Clatterbridge, the charity run centre at Clatterbridge Hospital on the Wirral.

Chairman and head coach of the Cheshire Phoenix Wheelchair Basketball Club Anna Jackson says the event is intended to raise money for club treasurer Karen Illston who has been having treatment at Clatterbridge Cancer Centre this summer.

“Our club wanted to do something to say thank you to the amazing staff and volunteers at ‘Maggies’ for all their support and advice,” she said.

“Our players are putting on their ‘Superhero’ costumes and getting on the court for an afternoon of games and competitions with players from all around the area.

“The tournament is open to anyone aged 14 and over and the entry fee is £5 per player.

“You do not have to be an expert player and we welcome beginners to come down and give the sport a try while raising money for a good cause.

“The only compulsory thing is Superhero fancy dress so get those outfits ready.”

Anna continued: “If you don’t fancy playing just come down and watch the games, we guarantee you will enjoy it.

“We will also be doing other little fundraising things on the day so if you have any items you can donate for a tombola or for team prizes just let us know.”

The club has set up a JustGiving Page for donations at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/SuperheroBBallTournament.

Places for the tournament must be booked in advance by contacting the club on phoenixwbc@cheshirephoenix.com or 07711 356541 to book a place or for more information.

The event will run from 2pm to 6pm.

The club describes Maggie’s support centre as ‘an amazing place with amazing volunteers’ who are a real lifeline for patients and families on their cancer journey.