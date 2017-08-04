Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new service has been set up to help people manage their mental health and wellbeing.

The Wellbeing Hub, run by Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (CWP), pledges to support people with common mental health problems, such as anxiety and depression.

The service will operate from GP surgeries, as well as in the community, so that people can receive support in their own home.

The team will also be able to refer to patients to specialist services if necessary.

Experienced mental health nurses, psychological therapists and psychiatrists are already offering assessments and therapy to hundreds of local people as part of the new service.

One service user, who wished to remain unnamed, said: “I honestly think I would’ve slipped through the net had I not sought guidance from The Wellbeing Hub.

“The service has been a lifeline for me and I can’t thank them enough for their support.”

One in six people in England experienced a common mental health disorder in the last week, with one in four people experiencing a mental health problem at some point in their lifetime.

Service manager Sarah Peers said: “We can all experience a range of emotions on a daily basis and we understand that this can often leave us feeling low or anxious.

“The Wellbeing Hub has been introduced to offer quality, effective and timely services for people experiencing a range of mental health issues.”

The Wellbeing Hub is available to anyone over 16-years-old in South Cheshire and Vale Royal who would like support in managing their emotional health and wellbeing.

To contact the hub please call 01606 555 263 (Crewe) or 01606 555 211 (Winsford).

For more information search ‘Wellbeing Hub’ online at www.cwp.nhs.uk.