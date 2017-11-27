Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A shopper who lost a bag of Christmas presents at Cheshire Oaks wants to thank the Good Samaritan who made sure she got them back safely.

Rebecca Hill, 25, had just got home from a day Christmas shopping at the outlet with her partner Lewis Blackburn on Saturday when they realised they had dropped one of their bags, containing £60 worth of clothes.

Recalling that they must have dropped it outside the Outfit store at The Coliseum, Rebecca rang them on the off chance her bag had been handed in and was delighted to hear somebody had handed it in and staff were waiting for it to be collected.

"Fortunately someone had taken it back to the shop and they kept it for us until the day after when we could go and pick it up again," said Rebecca of Mynydd Isa.

"When we went in they said that no details had been left from this person. I want to try and find them to say thank you and give them a small reward, a small gift. I'm not sure what it will be yet but it's more about saying thank you.

"I was really shocked that someone would be so kind to hand it back in, especially at this time of year," added Rebecca.

If you think you could be Rebecca's Good Samaritan, email her on rebeccasarahhill@gmail.com