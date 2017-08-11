The video will start in 8 Cancel

A video of an otter running around Cheshire Oaks one lunchtime has captured people’s hearts.

James Farron, who shot the footage, posted the clip on the Pride in the Port Facebook page on Thursday (August 10) because he wanted everyone to share in the joy of seeing the cute creature.

He wrote: “Casually walking from Sainsbury’s on my dinner hour and there’s an otter chilling on the Oaks, making the most of the weather I think, lucky thing wish I was!”

“I think it wanted a bite of my sandwich, I don’t share food though.”

James gave permission for The Chronicle to use the video as part of a story, adding: “Nice for people to see one and to see that Ellesmere Port actually has some wildlife.”

He said his new friend was ‘an inquisitive little fella’ who appeared ‘nice and healthy’.

“I’ve named him Oswald so if anybody sees him make sure to post pics or vids of Oswald the otter so we know he’s safe,” he added.

Jeff Carruthers commented: “Brilliant mate, how lucky were you to see this.” Joanne Griffiths posted: “How cool is that, fantastic to see.” Tania Lewis said simply: “Amazing!”

And Rachel Sarah Boyle expressed concern for the little creature: “Oh no, hope he’s gonna be OK?” Along the same lines, Julie Harvey said: “ Hope he has been found and safe, so cute x.”

Inevitably there have been jokes.

Lee Butler wrote: “Wonder if he pressed the button coming across the road from the canal to the Oaks.”

And there has been speculation as to where exactly the otter had come from.

Tiffany Jones said: “It’s probably from the pond at Blue Planet I’ve seen two there when walking past.”

But Adam Arathoon offered a different explanation, saying: “It’s a wild otter. Been on the canal for months.”

Ray McHale mused: “I wonder if it can hear or smell the ones at the Blue Planet?”