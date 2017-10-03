Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The second largest M&S in the world raised more than £10,000 for what is billed as the world’s biggest coffee morning.

Customers at the destination superstore at Cheshire Oaks had a hand in bringing in the amazing amount for the Macmillan event.

The store hosted a 1920s themed coffee morning to raise vital funds for its charity partner Macmillan Cancer Support.

In addition, during September, proceeds from café and cake sales as well as a limited edition homeware range and an accessories collection contributed to the fundraising total with more donations expected over the last weekend of the month.

The month-long fundraising campaign at the store, opened five years ago at a launch by actress Joanna Lumley, saw shoppers out in force for the coffee morning itself.

They joined millions of people across the UK raising a mug to help people living with cancer and beat the illness by taking part in coffee morning fundraisers for Macmillan.

As well as enjoying coffee and cake shoppers were also invited to take part in the store’s VIP event including a mannequin challenge and photobooths. Staff also took part in Brave the Shave and leg waxes to raise money for the charity.

As well as the coffee morning event, the store had been busy helping to raise funds for Macmillan throughout September by donating 10% of each sale from a variety of tasty treats from the foodhall and limited edition homewares items including all profits from a range of chic bag accessories designed by artist Rob Ryan.

The cafes at Longloom Road also donated 5p from every hot drink and slice of cake sold throughout the month to the charity.

Store manager Ashley Bennington said: “I want to thank both our loyal customers and my M&S colleagues for pulling out all of the stops to help make our coffee morning such a huge success.

“It was great to see the local community joining in the fun all the while helping to raise funds for a hugely worthwhile cause.”

Nicola Keith, head of partnership management at Macmillan Cancer Support, added: “We want to thank everyone who took part.

“Whether you faked it or baked it every slice of cake or cup of coffee helps us raise vital funds and makes a huge difference to those living with cancer.”

This is the eighth year that M&S stores have partnered with Macmillan Cancer Support with over £10m raised for the charity to date.

Last year the partnership raised £3.2m for Macmillan.