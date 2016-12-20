Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Oaks is involved in a planning tussle with developers in Chester city centre.

The outlet, Britain’s largest with a turnover of £216m in 2015 according to analysts, is to hoping to give itself a massive makeover as a 21st birthday present, creating 330 jobs in the process.

The country’s first designer outlet opened in 1995 just off the M53 and has more than 145 boutiques, restaurants and cafés. It attracts eight million visitors a year.

But London based agents G L Hearn have asked for the application to be rejected to protect a long awaited development at Northgate in Chester.

They say a new theatre costing £37m is already being built as part of the scheme along with a bus exchange and the Cheshire Oaks plans would threaten investor confidence. They also do not meet a ‘town centre first’ approach the agents argue.

The retail haven, which employs 2,500 staff, 1,540 of whom live in Ellesmere Port, says over 200 of the new jobs are expected to be filled by residents in the town.

The modernisation of parts of the popular complex includes the creation of a new 300-bay car park deck, new car park entrances, a multi functional community space and new shops, brands and eateries.

Five new kiosk shops would allow new brands to trial an outlet.

There would also be a ‘futuristic’ children’s play area, a new welcome centre for visitors and a long-mooted footbridge link between Cheshire Oaks and Thornton Road which would will bring ‘real benefits’ to local residents and employees it is suggested, many of whom are said to already walk or cycle to Cheshire Oaks.

Tim Armstead, development manager at McArthurGlen, said: “We believe a new car park deck will support our efforts to improve flows around our car parks and will assist our peak traffic managers who operate on weekends and busy traffic days.”

Cheshire Oaks believe the changes at the ’regionally significant retail destination’ will modernise and refurbish the centre giving an improved customer experience while also ensuring the outlet ‘maintains its leading edge pulling itself ahead of its commercial competitors’.

On behalf of the Northgate project, however, the agents say it is ‘critical’ that Chester city centre recovers its position as the sub regional centre.

It is a ‘particular concern’ that the Cheshire Oaks plans have failed to adequately assess their effect on the city’s long standing investment aspirations.

The Northgate development is said to be ‘critical to reversing the decline in the city centre and clawing back expenditure leaking to places such as Cheshire Oaks’.

Piecemeal development at the outlet and on the adjoining Coliseum retail park with the second largest M&S in the world nearby have drawn spending away from Chester.

They claim Cheshire Oaks’ turnover has increased from £83.8m in 2010 to £216.6m in 2015 and that the premium brands on offer there are also a ‘clear target’ for the Northgate scheme.

Cafes and restaurants increase the time shoppers spend at Cheshire Oaks reducing the prospect of them also heading off to Chester city centre.

“The decline in the city centre’s attractiveness is a result of increased competition from out of centre locations in particular Cheshire Oaks,” argue the agents.

There is no evidence to suggest increased floor space is needed at the outlet which already performs the sub regional role which is intended for the city centre.

Asking for the plans to be rejected due to the ‘significant adverse effect’ on Chester city centre the agents insist: “It is inconceivable the two will not compete.”

A Cheshire Oaks spokesman replied: “Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet opened 21 years ago this year and during that time it has provided enormous employment opportunities for the residents of Ellesmere Port and the wider Cheshire region.

“Cheshire Oaks has operated successfully for two decades offering a very different experience to the high street and attracting visitors from much wider afield.

“Today Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet employs 2,500 people, with an estimated further 1,000 jobs being indirectly reliant on Cheshire Oaks

“The new scheme, which has been called by the press ‘The 21st birthday makeover’ is designed to modernise parts of the site that are out of date and to ensure through considered investment the future success of the outlet for many more years to come.

“It will create 342 new jobs, of which 209 will be from Ellesmere Port and 256 will be from the Cheshire West region.

“The scheme comprises a new play area, a new car park, a visitor centre and a modest amount of new retail space, which amounts to approximately 2,700sq m. This compares to the 27,600 sq m of retail space recently consented as part of the new council owned Northgate re-development.”

He concluded: “Cheshire Oaks completely understands the commercial importance of Northgate to the council but also recognises that Cheshire Oaks and Northgate will play a vital role in the future retail and employment plans for Chester and Ellesmere Port.

“McArthur Glen is confident the two can thrive and prosper together by targeting very different consumer needs.” McArthur Glen’s own agents dismiss the objection as ‘without foundation’.

Centre manager Kenny Murray has said that since opening in 1995 the outlet village has welcomed close to 100 million visitors. More than half of all international visitors are said to be from China.

If agreed the work would be undertaken in a number of phases over a three-year period to keep disruption to a minimum.