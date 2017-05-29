Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shoppers are heading for Cheshire Oaks this Bank Holiday and it is causing a few problems on the roads.

There are delays on the M53 northbound near junction 10 on Monday (May 29).

Queues are also stretching back onto the slip road off the M56 at J11.

Despite the disappointing weather, bargain hunters are seeing an opportunity to visit the outlet village.

Highways England say drivers face another 15 minutes onto their journey on the M53 and the queues could build.

The smaller roads around Cheshire Oaks are very busy too.

Elsewhere on the major routes a high volume of traffic is expected to use the M56 and A55 as the three-day weekend comes to a close.

