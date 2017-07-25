Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire has been ranked the sixth most highly rated hospitality destination in England.

New data from experts at AA and Visit England has revealed the top 10 counties in a new survey based on restaurant, hotel, B&B and campsite rankings.

Forty-seven regions were ranked by their average rating across the four categories of establishments that belong to the AA and/or Visit England quality assessment schemes. All information was combined to give an overall percentage of excellence.

Cheshire beat off competition from destinations including Greater London, North Yorkshire and West Sussex - but tied sixth place with the county of Buckinghamshire, which also achieved 68%.

Andrew Oxley, head of hotel and hospitality services at the AA, said: "We hope this data will be useful for consumers when planning a summer holiday or short break in England.

"If a county scores over 80% is should be regarded as outstanding, over 70% excellent and over 60% very good. We hope this information will highlight some of the very best hospitality experiences that England has to offer.”

England’s top hospitality destinations:

1 Berkshire 84%

2 Surrey: 73%, Staffordshire: 73%

3 Bedfordshire: 72%

4 Northamptonshire: 70%

5 Nottinghamshire 69%, Shropshire: 69%

6 Buckinghamshire 68%, Cheshire 68%

7 West Sussex 66%

8 County Durham:66%, North Yorkshire: 66%

9 Herefordshire 64%

10 Greater London 63%, Hertfordshire: 63%