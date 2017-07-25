Cheshire has been ranked the sixth most highly rated hospitality destination in England.
New data from experts at AA and Visit England has revealed the top 10 counties in a new survey based on restaurant, hotel, B&B and campsite rankings.
Forty-seven regions were ranked by their average rating across the four categories of establishments that belong to the AA and/or Visit England quality assessment schemes. All information was combined to give an overall percentage of excellence.
Cheshire beat off competition from destinations including Greater London, North Yorkshire and West Sussex - but tied sixth place with the county of Buckinghamshire, which also achieved 68%.
Andrew Oxley, head of hotel and hospitality services at the AA, said: "We hope this data will be useful for consumers when planning a summer holiday or short break in England.
"If a county scores over 80% is should be regarded as outstanding, over 70% excellent and over 60% very good. We hope this information will highlight some of the very best hospitality experiences that England has to offer.”
England’s top hospitality destinations:
1 Berkshire 84%
2 Surrey: 73%, Staffordshire: 73%
3 Bedfordshire: 72%
4 Northamptonshire: 70%
5 Nottinghamshire 69%, Shropshire: 69%
6 Buckinghamshire 68%, Cheshire 68%
7 West Sussex 66%
8 County Durham:66%, North Yorkshire: 66%
9 Herefordshire 64%
10 Greater London 63%, Hertfordshire: 63%