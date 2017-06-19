Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Police will be providing extra security around mosques following a suspected terrorist attack near a north London mosque in the early hours of Monday (June 19).

One man died at the scene and nine people are in hospital after a van drove into worshippers shortly before 12.20am.

The vehicle mounted the pavement outside the Muslim Welfare House on Seven Sisters Road, near Finsbury Park Mosque.

A 48-year-old white man, who police said was the driver of the van, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Temporary assistant chief constable Nick Bailey, of Cheshire Constabulary, said: “It is with sadness that another dreadful attack has taken place in London. Our thoughts are very much with all those affected by the tragic events.

“I want to reassure everyone across the county that you will continue to see a visible police presence with particular attention given to mosques.

"Officers will be working closely with local communities to ensure residents feel and are kept safe.”

ACC Bailey was aware that incidents of hate crime could sometimes increase in the wake of incidents like the London attack.

He stressed that victims should come forward and feel confident their case would be taken seriously by police.

He added: “We are aware that often following acts of terrorism incidents there can be an increase in hate crimes within our communities.

"There can never be any excuse for hate crime in any shape or form and more than ever in these uncertain times, we want those who are victims of hate crime to feel confident in the belief that we’ll take your reports seriously. We are here to protect you and make sure you get all the support you need.

“As is always the case in these instances, everyone is urged to remain vigilant – be alert not alarmed – and report any suspicious activity to the Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321 or by dialing 999.”