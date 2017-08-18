Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new way of helping people who want to adopt is coming.

Together for Adoption is the new service which will offer children and families in the region the support and guidance they need throughout the adoption journey.

It brings together the adoption services for five local authorities – Cheshire West and Chester Council, Halton Borough Council and WWiSH which incorporates St Helens, Warrington and Wigan Councils.

The aim of the new service is to increase the number of children being adopted and improve the experience of adopters. Together for Adoption will also look to provide exceptional support to families who want to adopt.

The new organisation will launch from Friday, September 1 at its base in Warrington.

Those currently going through the adoption process in all five areas will continue to work with the same team throughout the move to Together for Adoption ensuring a smooth transition.

Cllr Nicole Meardon, Cabinet member for children and young people, said: “Ensuring that vulnerable children and young people feel safe and protected is one of the council’s key priorities.

“Our outstanding adoption service is looking forward to working with our partners across the region and will continue to build on the good practice already achieved in our area.

“This is an exciting new period for the adoption service in west Cheshire and will provide those going through the adoption journey with the best support available and find families that are the right match for our children in a timely way.”

In 2015 the Government announced changes to the way adoption services operate by proposing they be run on a regional basis by 2020.

Joining the adoption services of the five local authorities together will make it easier to find the best family for every child.

Together for Adoption will build on the existing high-quality service from dedicated and highly skilled employees which families receive from each of the local authorities.

Bryan Glover from Together for Adoption said: “Together for Adoption will be there to help families throughout their adoption journey, ensuring families and potential adopters will get the very best in care and support. We cannot wait to start helping them get the best future for all.”