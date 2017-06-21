Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Queen’s Birthday Honours may have been dominated by big names such as Ed Sheeran, Billy Connolly and JK Rowling but there were a number of people from the Chester area who had every reason to be proud of their inclusion on the list.

In this round-up from the 2017 roll of honour, we highlight the achievements of these local heroes:

After 43 years of caring for children, Jacqueline Rowbottom has been made an MBE.

The 69-year-old from Mickle Trafford is a foster carer with Cheshire West and Chester Council and has received the honour for services to children and families.

Children need someone to support them and this has been her mantra throughout her caring career which has given more than 250 young people homes.

Over the course of her 43 years’ service she has never turned a child away.

She advocates for all in her care, ensuring their rights are always upheld. These simple actions bring stability to the children’s lives.

Social workers value her experience of positively managing the challenges brought by a range of children. This support has kept families together and allowed children into permanent homes.

She also mentors new foster carers, providing them with her valued experience.

Her excellent commitment to the role is acknowledged among the fostering team and in 2013 this led to Cheshire West and Chester Council formally honouring her service.

Through local magazines and community websites she used this as an opportunity to encourage more people to foster.

Professor Anthony Colin Fisher of the Royal Liverpool University Hospital and the University of Liverpool, a consultant clinical scientist from Guilden Sutton, was made an MBE for services to medical physics and clinical engineering.

Originally, Prof Fisher qualified in medicine but went on to train in clinical engineering and then medical physics. In recent years, his main work has centred around the postgraduate education and training of NHS Healthcare scientists.

He is director of the Merseyside Training Consortium which is the largest training centre for radiotherapy physics in the country involving the Royal Liverpool University Hospital , the Clatterbridge Centre for Cancer and the University of Liverpool.

Away from work, he is a keen triathlete and has competed all over the world; to date, he has completed more than 50 Iron Man events and has represented Team GB on a number of occasions.

He said: “I am very honoured with this terrific award. I think it recognises how engineering and the physical sciences can contribute at the highest level to the care of patients in the NHS.”

Alexander David (Lex) Greensill of Chester, founder and chief executive of Greensill Capital, was made a CBE for services to the economy.

Founder of Greensill Capital, Mr Greensill saw first-hand the impact of late payments on small businesses when his father’s sugar cane farm experienced the pressure of being a small company supplying large multinationals.

From those beginnings, he began to develop ideas on how suppliers could access more efficient financing, regardless of their size.

The following years saw him successfully lead SCF businesses for Morgan Stanley and Citi before he and a team of seasoned specialists founded Greensill in 2011.

He was appointed a senior advisor to the UK Prime Minister where he advised Downing Street and the White House on the successful launch of their Supplier Finance initiatives.

Today, Greensill has a team of 150 in London, New York, Chicago, Frankfurt, Sydney and Mexico City.

Former Winsford resident and Sir John Deane’s student Amy Hathaway (née Lithgow), aged 38, has been awarded an MBE in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Amy, who took A levels at Sir John Deane’s in English, psychology and biology in the mid-1990s and went on to study education at the University of Durham, is the founder and project director of the Forever Angels Baby Home in Mwanza, Tanzania and has received the MBE for services to providing interim and community care for abandoned and vulnerable infants in Mwanza.

Through a decade of selfless and dedicated hard work, she has created a home for abandoned and at-risk infants which has saved and transformed lives and had a significant impact on the local community.

On learning of her award, Amy said: “I am overwhelmed and delighted that this honour will put Forever Angels in the spotlight. Our work in Tanzania is incredible and only possible because of the passion and dedication of my amazing family, trustees, volunteers and staff. I am thankful to all of them for creating this with me.”

Louise Claire Shepherd of Northwich, chief executive of Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust in Liverpool, was made a CBE for services to healthcare.

Louise joined Alder Hey in March 2008 from Liverpool Women’s Hospital where, as chief executive, she led it to foundation trust status in 2005, the first in Merseyside to achieve this.

Formerly deputy chief executive and finance director at the Countess of Chester NHS Trust for five and a half years, Louise first joined the health service in 1993 as director of business development at Birmingham Heartlands and Solihull NHS Trust.

A Cambridge University graduate in 1985, Louise trained as an accountant in local government before spending four years with KPMG as a financial and management consultant to the public sector.

Louise said: “I feel very honoured to have been part of such an incredible team here at Alder Hey. Their passion for working with children and young people to do everything we can to improve their health is inspirational.”

Louise is very active in Liverpool outside of the health service; she continues to play the violin with the Liverpool Mozart Orchestra.

Others from the Cheshire area on the Queen’s Birthday Honours list include:

William John Anthony Timpson from Tarporley who was made a CBE for services to business and fostering.

Edwin Joseph Beltrami from Upton, Chester, who is the chief crown prosecutor London North, Crown Prosecution Service, who was made a CBE for services to law and order.