A Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (CWP) nurse has been awarded the British Journal of Nursing Award for Urology Nurse of the Year 2017.

Kenny Henderson was recognised at a special presentation at Shakespeare’s Underglobe theatre in London.

The awards recognise and celebrate individual nurses who go above and beyond in delivering patient care, putting patients at the heart of their role – nurses who inspire and drive the profession.

Kenny has helped to develop new initiatives and facilitated exciting changes leading to the expansion of the CWP Community Continence Service.

Kenny, who lives in Wallasey, began his nursing career in 1991 has worked in Urology since 1996 before joining CWP as Community Urology Lead Nurse in 2014.

New initiatives were developed in collaboration with consultants, specialist nurses and patients and two of the many identified goals were to bring care closer to patient’s homes and prevent hospital admissions.

The introduction of community adult clinics provides patients with expert consultation including prostate assessment for men.

Recent patient survey questionnaires reveal close to 100% satisfaction scores.

He is also involved with a new community trial without catheter service which allows patients to have their bladder catheter treatment at home or nearby clinics rather than in hospital.

Kenny said: “I was pleased to make it to the three shortlisted finalists in my category but to have won is amazing and I am as proud as punch.

“It also reflects successful partnership working and the team’s passion for patient centred care.”

CWP director of nursing, therapies and patient partnerships Avril Devaney said: “We are very proud of Kenny and the team’s achievements and that the nursing profession is recognised this way. CWP’s focus is on delivering person-centred care, and we look forward to other exciting and innovative services planned for the future.”