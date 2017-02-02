Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Cheshire man is racing a massive 100 miles through South Africa to raise cash for a Chester Zoo campaign.

Nigel Wood, 54, from Cholmondeley plans to run through the Addo Elephant National Park, home to more than 600 elephants, this March.

He is participating in the Addo Elephant Trail Run which is held each year in the rugged Zuurberg mountains and beautiful valleys of the park.

The route will take Nigel more than 30 hours to complete and will see him traverse a wide range of terrain including single track trails and dirt road.

A fundraising page is available for people to leave donations which will go to support research into a disease that affects wild and captive Indian elephants.

“There are two new baby elephants at the zoo showing the key work being done there to help manage this endangered species,” he said.

“This is our bit to help their work.”

EEHV is a deadly virus that affects young elephants both in zoos and in the wild. Eighty per cent of elephants struck by the disease will die.

Chester Zoo has already raised more than £100,000 of the £200,000 total for the Never Forget campaign which allows scientists to look for a cure.

“This devastating disease has taken five young elephants from us, including female calf Bala,” a zoo spokesperson said.

“When first diagnosed, the zoo veterinary team began immediate treatment using anti-viral medication.

“Despite early intervention and the rapid response, the treatment was unsuccessful and sadly Bala died.”

This will be the second time that Nigel has taken part in the Addo Elephant Run, after completing the ‘short’ 27 mile route last year.

Addo is the only park in the world to house Africa’s ‘Big Seven’ in their natural habitat - elephants, rhinoceros, lions, buffalo, leopards, whales and great white sharks.

Nigel has set up a fundraising page here where he is accepting donations for the cause.

More information on the campaign is available here.